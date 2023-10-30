Salman Khan grins while watching Cristiano Ronaldo, Conor McGregor having a goofy moment-WATCH

Salman Khan, who is gearing up for his next film Tiger 3, recently left social media in a frenzy after pictures and videos of him watching a boxing match alongside football legend Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez went viral. He was in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the match. Now, another video that has surfaced shows Salman watching Ronaldo and Conor McGregor having a goofy moment.

Salman Khan’s fan clubs have been posting numerous pictures and videos of the Bollywood superstar from the event that have gone viral. Now, a new video that has emerged on his fan pages shows Salman, Cristiano Ronaldo and Conor McGregor in one frame.

In the video, Salman Khan is seen standing in the crowd as Ronaldo and McGregor stand in the center, with a number of cameras around them. Salman Khan watched the two goof around, and he was clearly entertained, as he had a massive smile on his face.

Salman Khan attended the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou in Riyadh. Fans went gaga as videos and pictures from the event showed the Bollywood superstar seated next to Ronaldo. The Tiger 3 star was seen in a black T-shirt layered with a brown jacket.

“if you ask me, this is the pic of the year. SALMAN KHAN × CRISTIANO RONALDO,” wrote one fan, while sharing the picture of Salman and Ronaldo in the same frame. “Salman Khan x Cristiano Ronaldo Unexpected crossover,” wrote another.

Salman Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan will soon be seen in Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif. Emraan Hashmi also plays the antagonist in this film. The highly anticipated first song from the film, titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam was released a few days ago. It marks the maiden collaboration between Salman and singer Arijit Singh. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is slated to hit the big screens on November 12, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

