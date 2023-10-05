Salman Khan hails Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s take on emotional hygiene; says ‘Kamaal hai yaar…’

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are among the biggest superstars of Bollywood. They both have a massive fan following, and this year during Eid, they posed for a picture together. Needless to say, their picture broke the Internet, and fans were super excited to see them together. Salman and Aamir, who have worked together in Andaaz Apna Apna, share a great camaraderie. Today, the Tiger 3 star gave a shoutout to Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan. He lauded her take on emotional hygiene, and expressed that he is amazed at how strong and intelligent she is.

Salman Khan hails Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s take on emotional hygiene

Salman Khan took to his Instagram account to share a video in which Ira can be heard talking about emotional hygiene. The video has originally been shared by Agatsu Foundation, a not-for-profit company working in mental health and wellbeing. Ira Khan is the founder and CEO of Agatsu Foundation,a not-for-profit company working in mental health and wellbeing, and in this video, she articulated her thoughts on emotional health. Posting the video, Salman heaped praises on Ira Khan, impressed with her mature thoughts.

Sharing a message for Ira, he wrote, “Kamaal hai yaar bacche bade ho gaye, bade strong ho gaye hain aur bade samajhdaar bhi...Loved it...god bless u beta..(It’s wondrous that the kids have grown up to be so strong, and intelligent too). Check it out below!

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s friendship

In an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan, Aamir Khan had revealed that there was a point in time when he wanted to maintain his distance from Salman, after working together in Andaz Apna Apna. However, that changed when Salman helped Aamir during his lowest phase.

“Salman walked into my life when I was at my lowest. I had gone through a divorce with my wife. But later we bumped into each other and he expressed his wish to meet me. We met again and drank together and we connected. And it began as a genuine friendship and it has only grown," he said.

