Salman Khan has a hilarious reaction to his real life love stories; ‘They will go with me to the grave’

Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar is back to the silver screens with the recently released romantic family entertainer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Despite receiving mixed reviews from audiences, the Farhan Samji directorial has been delivering a decent performance at the box office. Recently, Salman Khan made a special appearance in the famous talk show 'Aap Ki Adaalat' hosted by Rajat Sharma. Interestingly, the host asked Khan a few interesting questions about his personal life, and the superstar had hilarious replies.

Salman Khan has a hilarious reaction to his love stories

Rajat Sharma, who welcomed Salman Khan to the India TV show, had some interesting questions about his personal life, especially his love stories. The 'Aap Ki Adaalat' show host asked Salman if he is planning to ever write an autobiography and reveal the details of all his love stories, the Bollywood superstar had a hilarious reply. The much-loved star denied having any such plans and said: "My love stories will go with me to the grave."

Salman on his wedding plans

When the 'Aap Ki Adaalat' show host asked Salman Khan if he is planning to get married ever, the superstar said: "When that person comes, it will happen sir." Later, the Tiger 3 actor spoke about his ex-girlfriends and revealed why none of his relationships elevated to the level of marriage. "Actually, all my previous girlfriends were good. The fault lies in me," explained Salman.

"When God almighty decides, it will happen. Two individuals are needed for marriage. In the first case, the marriage did not happen. When I said yes, somebody said, no. When somebody said yes, I said no. Now there was 'no' from both sides. When we both say 'yes', the marriage will happen. There's still time. I am 57. I want this time it should be the first and last," he concluded.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan credits Pathaan’s success entirely to Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Ye credit unse koi chheen nahi sakta’