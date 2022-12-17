Salman Khan has a perfect gift for ‘bhau’ Riteish Deshmukh on his birthday, drops teaser of his song from Ved

Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following and fans love to see him on the silver screen so much that even a cameo of him in a film receives a lot of attention. Well, we all know that Salman shares a warm bond with Riteish Deshmukh. It is his birthday today and social media is buzzing with wishes for the actor. But, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has the perfect gift for Riteish on his birthday as he drops the teaser of his cameo in a song in Riteish and Genelia starrer Marathi film Ved and we bet fans are going to dance with joy.