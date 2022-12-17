Salman Khan has a perfect gift for ‘bhau’ Riteish Deshmukh on his birthday, drops teaser of his song from Ved

Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh share a warm bond with each other and today on Riteish's birthday, Salman has the perfect gift for him.

Written by Prerna Verma   |  Published on Dec 17, 2022   |  12:55 PM IST  |  410
Salman Khan has a perfect gift for ‘bhau’ Riteish Deshmukh on his birthday, drops teaser of his song from Ved
Salman Khan has a perfect gift for ‘bhau’ Riteish Deshmukh on his birthday, drops teaser of his song from Ved

Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following and fans love to see him on the silver screen so much that even a cameo of him in a film receives a lot of attention. Well, we all know that Salman shares a warm bond with Riteish Deshmukh. It is his birthday today and social media is buzzing with wishes for the actor. But, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has the perfect gift for Riteish on his birthday as he drops the teaser of his cameo in a song in Riteish and Genelia starrer Marathi film Ved and we bet fans are going to dance with joy.

 

About The Author
Prerna Verma
Prerna Verma

Prerna loves Karan Johar and lives in the dreamy world of Dharma and YRF, so much so that she turned it into a professio... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Salman Khan Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!