Salman Khan is having a field day as he spends time at a rice farm amid the lockdown; See Pic

Salman Khan who has been staying at his Panvel farm house is seen having some time at the rice farm. The Bollywood actor shared the photo on his Instagram account and the fans are very impressed.

The Bollywood star is clicked having a fun time, at a rice farm amid the Coronavirus lockdown in the state of Maharashtra. The actor who has been staying at his Panvel farm house is seen having a field day at the rice farm. The actor shared the photo on his Instagram account. The Dabangg actor Salman Khan wrote on his Instagram post, "Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam... jai jawan! jai kissan!" The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is seen donning a casual t-shirt, shorts and a cap. The Tiger Zinda Hai star is all smiles as he is seen in the rice farm doing his bit and also paying tribute to the farmers.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in the highly anticipated film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. According to media reports, Salman Khan is looking forward to complete the shoot of the film. News reports further add that the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star wants to book a studio in the city where the filming of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be completed.

Check out Salman Khan's photo

The news reports further go on to add that Atul Agnihotri, Prabhudheva and Salman Khan want to maintain the scale of the film. As per the rules and regulations put down by the state government, the films need to be shot with minimum number of crew. This makes it a tad bit difficult for the makers, but, the filming should hopefully resume in the coming days.

ALSO READ Salman Khan steps into the weekend by opting for a walk amid nature at his Panvel farmhouse; Watch

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×