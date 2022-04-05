Salman Khan heads to Bombay HC in journalist phone snatching incident after latest summons.

Salman Khan's legal troubles never seem to end. Amid the ongoing Panvel farmhouse and blackbuck case, the actor's name is involved in yet another legal matter. Turns out, Salman Khan was summoned by the Andheri Magistrate court today, on 5 April, in a journalist phone snatching incident of 2019.

The actor approached the Bombay High Court against the summons that have been issued to him as he was expected to be present at the Metropolitan Magistrate court at Andheri in Mumbai. Salman as well as his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh have been summoned over a complaint filed by a journalist in 2019.

The incident took place when Salman Khan was riding a cycle on the streets of Mumbai and was photographed by the media. However, the actor reportedly got into a heated argument with the media personnel and snatched away the journalist's mobile phone.

According to a report in India Today, the matter is being by the DN Nagar Police Station in the city. A police official has also filed a report which reads, "he has reported that on the day of incident, a dispute took place between complainant and proposed accused persons (Khan and Shaikh). The investigating officer has quoted that offences under section 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC have been made out against accused persons," Magistrate RR Khan had noted.

The Metropolitan Magistrate court then went ahead and issued summons against the actor which led to Salman Khan approaching the Bombay High Court. Salman's petition is reportedly set to be heard later in the day.

