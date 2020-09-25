Salman Khan is heartbroken with SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise: You’ll forever live on in your legacy of music

As SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away today, Salman Khan mourned his demise and said that the legendary singer will continue to live through his music.

National Award winner singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has passed away today at the age of 74. He was hospitalised in August after being tested positive for COVID 19. While his demise has come as a major shock for the entertainment industry, several celebrities have paid their condolences on social media and mourned the demise of a talented singer. In fact, veteran actress Hema Malini even called it an end of an era. Joining them, also paid a heartfelt tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam.

The Dabangg star mentioned that he is heartbroken with the demise of the legendary singer. Salman also stated that Balasubrahmanyam will continue to live in through his music. “Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir... you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP,” Salman tweeted. To note, SP Balasubrahmanyam had lent his voice for Salman Khan in several movies and has given several hit songs. In fact, the superstar had even prayed for the legendary singer’s speedy recovery lately and even thanked him for singing songs for him. “Thank u for every song u sang fr me n made special your dil dewana hero prem, Love u sir,” he had tweeted.

Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir... you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 25, 2020

To note, SP Balasubrahmanyam has been battling with ill health for one and a half month now. In fact, while his son SP Charan had been updating about his health on social media, he had revealed that the iconic singer has been eager to leave the hospital and get back home.

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health continues to get better; Singer eager to leave the hospital as early as possible

Share your comment ×