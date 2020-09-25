  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Salman Khan is heartbroken with SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise: You’ll forever live on in your legacy of music

As SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away today, Salman Khan mourned his demise and said that the legendary singer will continue to live through his music.
16742 reads Mumbai
Salman Khan mourns SP Balasubrahmanyam's demiseSalman Khan is heartbroken with SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise: You’ll forever live on in your legacy of music
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

National Award winner singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has passed away today at the age of 74. He was hospitalised in August after being tested positive for COVID 19. While his demise has come as a major shock for the entertainment industry, several celebrities have paid their condolences on social media and mourned the demise of a talented singer. In fact, veteran actress Hema Malini even called it an end of an era. Joining them, Salman Khan also paid a heartfelt tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam.

The Dabangg star mentioned that he is heartbroken with the demise of the legendary singer. Salman also stated that Balasubrahmanyam will continue to live in through his music. “Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir... you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP,” Salman tweeted. To note, SP Balasubrahmanyam had lent his voice for Salman Khan in several movies and has given several hit songs. In fact, the superstar had even prayed for the legendary singer’s speedy recovery lately and even thanked him for singing songs for him. “Thank u for every song u sang fr me n made special your dil dewana hero prem, Love u sir,” he had tweeted.

To note, SP Balasubrahmanyam has been battling with ill health for one and a half month now. In fact, while his son SP Charan had been updating about his health on social media, he had revealed that the iconic singer has been eager to leave the hospital and get back home.

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health continues to get better; Singer eager to leave the hospital as early as possible

Credits :Salman Khan's Twitter

Latest Videos
Tara Sutaria to quit acting to become an air hostess, says ‘Kripya Dhyaan De’
Kedarnath not possible without Sushant’s help, admits Sara Ali Khan at the trailer launch of the film
Aaradhya Bachchan looks conscious with mom Aishwarya and dad Abhishek while facing cameras
After Rakul Preet, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash arrives at the NCB office
NCB to grill Rakul Preet, Deepika's manager Karishma today. Rakul leaves her house to reach the NCB office
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe
Tamannaah Bhatia is a QUEEN in a richly embellished lehenga; spotted outside a studio
Rekha runs away abruptly from an event as Amitabh Bachchan enters
Kareena and Karisma dazzle in an exquisite traditional ensemble
After fashion designer, Simone Khambatta, Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi arrive at NCB office

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement