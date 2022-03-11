Salman Khan is here to melt your heart as he poses with a cute kid in his arms; PIC

Salman Khan loves kids and there is no denying this fact. We have often seen pictures and videos of him playing with his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s daughter and son. We have to admit that the Dabangg actor loves them and sure knows how to keep the kids around him happy and smiling. Well, Bina Kak, who has appeared in several movies and also played Salman’s on-screen mother in some of them often takes to her Instagram handle to share pictures with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor and his family. Today she shared a cute picture of the actor holding a cute baby and our heart just melted.

In the picture, we can see Salman Khan wearing an all-black attire. He can be seen wearing a full sleeves black tee as he holds a tiny tot in his arms. The kid can be seen wearing a white sweater over black pants and cute footwear. Salman is busy looking at the kid. This picture is taken 8 years ago as mentioned by Bina Kak in her caption. Sharing the picture she wrote, ‘8 years ago Jawahar with his favourite’.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Salman Khan’s work front, he will next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. A video featuring the two stars to announce the official release date of the film was recently released and as expected it broke the internet and how!

Talking about Tiger 3, it is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and also features Emraan Hashmi. It is reported that the film will have Shah Rukh Khan doing a cameo and is expected to hit the screens in December this year.

