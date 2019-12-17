Salman Khan on his previous films: Every last film of mine I watch and say ‘What rubbish was that’

Salman Khan is one of the mega stars in Bollywood whose popularity is unparalleled. As he is busy promoting Dabangg 3, the star opened up about staying grounded. Salman also mentioned in a chat that he cringes because of his own past films.

One of the most loved stars in Bollywood is . The actor who is completing 3 decades of being in the film industry is all set for his next film, Dabangg 3. In a span of 30 years, Salman has managed to leave an impact in the minds of audiences. From his cool swag in films like Wanted, Ready to his action avatar in Dabangg series, fans love every film of his. However, one would wonder what he thinks of all the praises that he gets and how keep growing with each film.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Salman spoke about how he keeps growing with each film. The Dabangg 3 star mentioned that he criticises his own work and cringes on his past films. Salman revealed that sometimes when he watches his previous films he thinks they are rubbish. The Radhe star shared that it is his way of growing and improving his work. Salman said that one can’t keep praising themselves and can’t get away with it. He even added that at times, he turns a deaf ear to praises.

Salman mentioned, “Sometimes I do cringe at my own work and it is a good sign. Every last film of mine I watch I say, ‘What rubbish was that’ because only then can you grow and work harder. If you’re very impressed with yourself and say yaar kya kaam kar diya (wow, what an amazing job I’ve done) then how is that a good thing. You cannot be praising yourself, other people have to praise you and after a while, you are supposed to stop listening to those praises. You cannot get carried away by the praises.”

Meanwhile, the star is busy promoting Dabangg 3 with and debutante Saiee Manjrekar. Dabangg 3 will introduce Saiee as Khushi in Chulbul’s life. The film is directed by Prabhudheva and will mark Salman’s second collaboration with the director. Another film that Salman and Prabhu are doing together is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Dabangg 3 features the young life of Chulbul Pandey and stars Kiccha Sudeep as the antagonist. Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

