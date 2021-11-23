Salman Khan on his role as a cop in ‘Antim’: Couldn’t play this character like ‘Dabangg’

Salman Khan is back with another cop-movie Antim: The Final Truth but this time it is different from his usual Chulbul Pandey vibe. In his portrayal of Rajveer, a tough-as-nails, cool as cucumber Sardar cop, Sallu Bhai shares his desire to be seen as a ‘God’. The role is a complete makeover, and we should be ready to see Salman in an all-new avatar in this movie where he will be sharing the same platform with his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. The actor spent his sweet own time crafting this character and is super optimistic about Rajveer’s success.

According to a report in ETimes, Salman spoke to the reporters and reflected in detail about his brand new character, the inspiration behind the entire movie, as well as why he believes Rajveer, the Sardar cop is different than the ones before. The character of Rajveer was brought to life at the ‘Dabangg’ actor’s Panvel farmhouse with director Mahesh Manrekar. Antim is inspired by the 2018 Marathi movie, Mulshi Patter. To start off, Salman discussed why he started working on the film. He said that a DOP came to them with the movie’s plot and during his time at the farmhouse he watched the movie that was made out of it. He added that he fell in love with the cop’s character. “So I thought of looking at this film from the perspective of the cop.”

Talking more about why Salman insisted on being in the ‘Antim’ saga, Salman said, “Arbaaz got to know that Mahesh Manjrekar was making a film. When I got a chance to see it, I wondered, 'Why did they leave the cop's character like that?' It was about that other boy and it became an eccentric film.” Thus, he wished to alter the character’s fate. He emphasised that he couldn’t play this character like his previous role in Dabangg as he would be stuck in a rut otherwise. Salman is quite confident in this character. “My character is very bound, he is very Hindustani and rugged. He doesn't yell or shout, he is very focused on what he is doing. He will take orders and be humiliated, but he will do what he needs to do at the right time. Even if he has to sacrifice a person, he will do it for what is right,” he said in the favour of his character. He also mentioned how the Marathi film only included four or five scenes of his character.

Salman was even adamant to make his character look like a ‘God’. He said that when we play a role, we need look like a God, and make the character look like God as well. Moreover, he believes that Sardars’ warrior-type looks are perfect to play the part. "When you play a character, you need to look like a God and make them look like Gods," he said and added, "When you see a sardar, their height, their gaze, they look like gods! They look like warriors. So that is what I wanted in this film.”

