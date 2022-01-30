Salman Khan honoured with ‘Personality of the Year’ Award in Saudi Arabia, shares PIC

Salman Khan needs no introduction as his over two-decade-long career is enough for it. He enjoys a massive fan following and his loved ones call him ‘Bhai’. The 56-year-old actor not only has fans in India but all over the world. He keeps updating his fans about her daily routine and upcoming projects on Instagram. Recently, Salman Khan was honoured with the ‘Personality of the Year’ Award at the Joy Awards in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. On Sunday evening, he took the opportunity to share the news with his fans on ‘gram.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor shared the photo from the award function on ‘gram. In the photo, he was seen holding the prestigious award. While sharing the photograph, the Ek Tha Tiger actor wrote, “My brother Bu Nasser … it was lovely meeting with you .. @turkialalshik.” Salman wore a dapper black suit for the event. His fans also hyped him up in the comment section and pour love. A fan wrote, “Super bhai jaan.” Another fan commented, “Congratulations sir.” They also left heart emoticons in the comment section.

See Salman’s post here:

Earlier, a video made rounds on the internet from the event where Salman Khan was seen humbly introducing himself to John Travolta. He said, “I work in the Indian film industry and my name is Salman Khan.” His fans touched with his down-to-earth attitude and showered so much love on him.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the film Antim: The Final Truth. He will be next seen in the movies including Tiger Zinda Hai 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, among others.

