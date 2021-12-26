Salman Khan hospitalised after getting bitten by a snake, discharged now; Reports

A piece of shocking news is coming in from Salman Khan’s farmhouse. The actor often heads to his Panvel farmhouse to spend some time there away from the city. Even this time he was having a gala time there until a snake bit him. Yes! You heard that right. A snake bit the Kick actor in the wee hours after which he was reportedly admitted to the nearby hospital. After getting treated for the same, Salman Khan was discharged from the hospital. The Dabangg actor is now taking a rest at home.

According to reports in Times Of India, Salman Khan was at his Panvel farmhouse and today, December 26, early in the morning a snake bit him. The snake was thankfully a non-poisonous snake hence nothing major happened to Salman but he was rushed to the nearby hospital in Kamothe in Navi Mumbai. Fortunately, the actor was all okay and was discharged this morning at around 9 AM after receiving treatment and he has returned to his farmhouse. Salman is reportedly recovering well at his farmhouse after being discharged. This incident has happened just a day before his birthday.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has been juggling between his Tiger 3 shoot and Bigg Boss 15 shoot. A recent report had suggested that Shah Rukh Khan will begin shooting for his cameo in this film and will be seen playing the role of a RAW officer. According to a report published in Mid Day, SRK will be shooting for Tiger 3 in Mumbai for a 12-day schedule. Following this, he will head abroad to shoot for Pathan with Deepika Padukone.

