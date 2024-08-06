Salman Khan House Firing Case: Accused claims to be influenced by Lawrence Bishnoi; says he had no intention to harm actor

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to firing, shooting, and killing. Readers' discretion advised.

It's been more than three months since India woke up to the shocking news of gunshots being fired at Salman Khan's residence in Bandra, Mumbai on April 14. The superstar later recorded his statement while claiming that the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang carried out the firing at his residence. In the latest development of the Salman Khan house firing case, an accused has claimed that he was influenced by Bishnoi.

Vicky Gupta, who is one of the accused in the case, filed a bail plea before a special court set up under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA Act) in Mumbai on Monday. In his plea, Gupta has stated that he was inspired by the "principles" that Lawrence Bishnoi follows in his life, PTI reported.

The accused alleged that Bishnoi, who is lodged in a Sabarmati jail, has been wrongly named in the case. The gangster has no role to play in the firing incident.

Gupta further stated that the gunshots were fired only to "give apprehension" to Salman Khan over his 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The accused alleged that he didn't receive any call from Lawrence Bishnoi.

The shooter claimed he hails from a remote village in Bihar and lost a job in Tamil Nadu during the COVID-19 pandemic. He later contacted co-accused Sagar Pal.

The accused stated that he was debt-ridden "which compelled the applicant to commit the crime." Reportedly, the accused also mentioned that there was no intention to harm Khan in the firing incident.

According to Indian Express, the bail plea filed through lawyers Amit Mishra and Pankaj Ghildiyal stated that the applicant was influenced by Lawrence Bishnoi's social media. It also mentioned that he was "magnetically attached" to the principles of Bishnoi who was the "ardent follower of Mr. Bhagat Singh".

The plea stated that his co-accused Sagar had informed him to visit Mumbai for one "auspicious religious mission". The applicant of the bail plea was "in dire need of money to feed his family" and came to the city. The plea further stated that he had no "clue about the alleged incident" until April 13.

Earlier in July, the Mumbai Crime Branch filed a 1,735-page chargesheet, the copy of which was accessed by India Today. As per the chargesheet, Salman recorded his detailed statement about his house firing case. In his statement, the superstar claimed that he heard a cracker-like sound when two gunmen fired shots at his Galaxy Apartment in Bandra.

The 58-year-old actor later confirmed the firing through his guards in the morning. He acknowledged Lawrence Bishnoi's involvement in the case stating that he had carried out the firing incident with the help of his gang members.

The superstar further expressed concern for his family members who were sleeping during the incident. He added that the shooters were "planning to kill" him and his family and hence, they planned and executed the attack.

Both the accused were arrested from Gujarat for the alleged shooting at Salman's residence.

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film, Sikandar. Directed by AR Murgadoss, the film will be released on Eid 2025. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. He was last seen in Tiger 3.

