Salman Khan House Firing Case: Actor confesses waking up to bullet sounds on incident day during 4-hour long statement recording: Reports

On June 4, Salman Khan recorded his official statement in the house firing case that shook the country a month back. Reacting to the four rounds of bullets outside his Bandra residence on April 14, the actor reportedly acknowledged the serious threat to his security and detailed how he woke up to the bullet sounds, a night after he slept late after partying.

What did Salman Khan say in his official statement to cops?

In a statement provided to the Mumbai crime branch as per PTI, Salman urged that the threats should not be underestimated. An official shared that while the Tiger actor was interrogated for four hours his brother and actor Arbaaz Khan was also questioned for about three hours.

Both of them were asked about 150 questions by a four-member crime branch team.

Salman Khan reveals he was at his residence when the incident took place

Another senior officer confirmed that Salman Khan along with his family members was inside Bandra West’s Galaxy Apartment when two bike-born shooters opened five to six rounds of fire there. Salman told cops that he woke up hearing the gunfire but when he went to his gallery after getting a sense of what happened, he didn’t find anyone outside.

His security guards later briefed the actor about what happened and Salman narrated the same during his statement to cops. The official also reported Salman expressing that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has ‘unjustly’ targeted him. For the unversed, the Bishnoi gang is considered as prime culprits in threats against Khan.

As per Hindustan Times, Arbaaz in his official statement said, “Earlier, someone left a threatening note which was found outside their house and Bishnoi gang members conducted recce at their Panvel farmhouse. This (firing) is the third incident, and the police should take it seriously.”

A brief look back at Salman Khan’s house firing incident

In the wee hours of the firing that happened on April 14 outside Salman’s residence, the cops have so far arrested six accused. The sixth one named Harpal Singh alias Harry (25) was nabbed from Haryana on May 14 on the pretext of funding the shooters who planned an alleged attack on the Dabangg actor.

Prior to him, Mumbai police had arrested Mohammed Rafiq Sardar Choudhari, Sonu Subhashchandra Bishnoi (37), and Anuj Thapan (32). Anuj however died in the custody of the crime branch on May 1 and the reason for his demise was ruled out as suicide. The two prime shooters Vicky Kumar Gupta (25), and Sagar Kumar Pal (24) also continue to remain in police custody.

Police reports suggested that late Thapan and Sonu met the two shooters on March 15 and accessed them with two pistols and 38 live rounds. Choudhari, on the other hand, had been in touch with Rohit Godara who happens to be a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi and was accused of recording a video of Khan’s house on April 12.

The crime branch after seizing Choudhari’s phone several deleted videos and photos with the help of technical experts and questioned him vigorously. The man eventually admitted that he was paid ₹3 lakh in cash from a Bishnoi gang member from which he gave ₹2 lakh to the two shooters.

Actor Salman Khan has yet to speak about the entire fiasco in the media or in public.

