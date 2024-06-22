Salman Khan House Firing Case: Forensic lab confirms audio recovered from accused belongs to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi

Salman Khan's fans have expressed worry since the shooting incident outside his Bandra residence on April 14, 2024. Police allege that the shooters, reportedly hired by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, conspired to assassinate the 58-year-old actor. Several individuals implicated in the shooting were arrested and brought to Mumbai. Now, forensic analysis has revealed that the audio recovered from the suspects' phones is of Anmol Bishnoi.

A big update in Salman Khan house firing case

A significant development has unfolded in the Salman Khan firing case. A report in ANI revealed that the audio recording found in possession of the arrested suspects, is of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, and it matches the audio samples retained by the investigating agency.

In addition, the report also highlighted that Mumbai Police disclosed that the audio recording recovered from the accused's phone was forwarded to the forensic lab for authentication. Subsequently, the forensic investigation confirmed that the audio belonged to Anmol Bishnoi.

Salman Khan reveals waking up to gunfire sound on April 14

Recently, Salman Khan disclosed that he was awakened by the sound of gunfire on April 14, as two bikers fired shots at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra. On June 4, a team of four, including a Mumbai Crime Branch officer, visited Salman Khan's residence to document his and his brother Arbaaz Khan's statements. The interrogation lasted six hours. Salman Khan purportedly informed the authorities that he became aware of the threat to his life and expressed gratitude for their assistance.

Advertisement

During his statement to the police, Salman Khan mentioned that he had stayed up late following a party the night before the incident. He informed the authorities that he was awoken by the sound of a bullet, which was later discovered to have struck his balcony. Khan stated that upon being startled awake, he went to the balcony to inspect the situation. Despite looking outside, he did not see anyone.

More about the case

Six men have been arrested following the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence on April 14, where two men on a motorcycle opened fire. Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal were arrested in Gujarat, while Anuj Thapan and another individual were detained in Punjab on April 26. Tragically, Anuj Thapan passed away while in police custody.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan House Firing Case: Youtuber held from Rajasthan sent to police custody till June 18