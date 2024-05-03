Salman Khan House Firing Case: JJ Hospital concludes deceased accused Anuj Thapan’s post-mortem

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide, firing, and weapons.

The investigation is ongoing in regard to the firing incident that took place outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s house on April 14. One of the accused arms suppliers, named Anuj Thapan, was recently reported to have died by suicide in police custody.

Now, it has been learned that the deceased’s post-mortem was completed at the JJ hospital in South Mumbai on Thursday, May 2.

Post-mortem of accused arms supplier in Salman Khan house firing case done in Mumbai

According to a recent report by PTI, an official talked about the post-mortem of the body of Anuj Thapan, who was arrested in connection with the firing incident outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment.

As per the official, the post-mortem was videographed and was done in the presence of forensic doctors. He revealed that it lasted from 4:15 pm to around 5:15 p.m. and that the body was being held in the morgue. The autopsy's conclusions have not yet been disclosed.

Another official disclosed that the post-mortem was postponed for several hours because of legal and police protocol. Apparently, the post-mortem was first being done at 1:30 pm, but it was delayed because the necessary paperwork wasn't completed.

The official stated that the body was then shifted to the morgue, and later, doctors demanded a letter from senior officials of the local police station. Because of this, the post-mortem could begin only at 4:15 pm.

The aforementioned portal stated that Thapan's relatives would have arrived in Mumbai late in the evening while traveling there by train.

Deceased accused Anuj Thapan’s family claim he was ‘murdered’ by cops

Earlier, Abhishek Thapan, Anuj Thapan’s brother, gave a statement to ANI alleging murder by the police. He said, “Anuj was taken by Mumbai Police from Sangrur 6-7 days ago. Today, we received a call that Anuj had committed suicide.”

He continued, “He was not the kind who could have committed suicide. He was murdered by police. We want justice. He worked as a truck helper."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

