Salman Khan House Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch searches Tapi river in Surat for gun used by shooters

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of firing and weapons.

The investigation regarding the recent firing incident outside Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai is underway. The two shooters were arrested a few days ago and are currently in police custody.

Now, a new development has been made in this case. Mumbai Crime Branch has reached Surat, Gujarat, in order to search the Tapi River for the firearm that was used by the accused during the shooting.

Mumbai Crime Branch starts search for gun used in Salman Khan house firing case

According to ANI, a search has been started by the Mumbai Crime Branch in the Tapi River for the gun that was used by the two accused, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, when they opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai on April 14.

The agency reported, “A team from the Mumbai Crime Branch reached Surat to search for the gun that the accused used in firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence.”

It was also revealed, “During interrogation, the accused told the Crime Branch that after committing the crime, they had thrown the gun into river Tapi.”

A video showcasing the search in progress has also been shared by the above-mentioned portal. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Have a look!

Advertisement

Arbaaz Khan’s statement on behalf of family after firing incident at Salman Khan’s house

On April 15, Arbaaz Khan took to Instagram to share the family's first statement after the scary incident. The note read, "The recent incident of firing by two unidentified persons on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place.”

The message continued, “Unfortunately, some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously. No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media.”

Talking about the efforts of the Mumbai police, the note mentioned, “At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family."

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Sanjay Dutt revealed his son Shahraan was Salman Khan’s 'fan'