Salman Khan House Firing Case: Mumbai Police arrests vegetable seller from Jamshedpur who demanded Rs 5 crore ransom

In the latest update surrounding Salman Khan’s firing incident outside his house, the Mumbai Police arrested a man from Jamshedpur on Wednesday for demanding Rs. 5 crore ransom from the superstar. He has been identified as Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin (24), who is a vegetable seller by profession.

According to PTI, "He is being questioned by a team of Worli police. He will be brought to Mumbai for further action," an unidentified official said without elaborating.

It is worth mentioning that the Mumbai traffic police control room received a message on WhatsApp from an alleged gang member of Lawrence Bishnoi last week. The message demanded Rs. 5 crore from the actor to end his feud with the dreaded gangster. The message further stated that if Salman Khan doesn't pay the extorted amount, he will meet the same fate as his close friend Baba Siddique, who was shot dead by the same gang.

Soon after the investigation was launched, the same unknown sender sent a follow-up message apologizing for the previous text. The person clarified that the text was sent to the actor by mistake and didn't mean any real harm to him. However, the police department took swift action, locating the sender in Jharkhand. Consequently, a special team was sent to arrest the culprit.

It was earlier this year that multiple rounds of fire were shot outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments. Following the incident, several culprits involved in the matter were arrested. However, for the past few months, the Sikandar actor has been receiving repeated death threats from the infamous gang.

On the other hand, the actor has currently been busy working on AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Khan’s manager revealed that the actor’s security has been enhanced considering security reasons. He revealed that while the actor always had security around him, an additional 8 to 10 personnel have recently been added, and they conduct investigations before his arrival.

The report further revealed that there had been minor adjustments to the schedule over the past couple of days, but nothing significant. The shooting was originally expected to wrap up by November or December, it will now likely conclude by January at the latest.

