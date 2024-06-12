Salman Khan house firing case: Mumbai Police Crime Branch records statements of actor and Arbaaz Khan

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to firing and weapons.

On April 14, around 4.55 AM, five rounds of firing outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence shook the whole nation. Post the firing, an immediate investigation was taken up by the Mumbai Police. Every day, a new report comes to light regarding the case, likewise, today, June 12, another report came into foray.

New update on Salman Khan house firing case

According to an ANI report, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch recorded the statements of Salman Khan in the house firing case. Not only him but also they took the statements of his brother Arbaaz Khan.

Case filed against Rohit Godara in relation to firing outside Salman Khan’s house

The above-mentioned news agency reported on their X (Twitter) account that a case has been filed against Rohit Godara in the firing incident that happened on April 14 outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. Godara has also been named an accused in the investigation.

The tweet read, “Mumbai Crime Branch registered a case against gangster Rohit Godara in the firing case at Salman Khan's residence. Mumbai Crime Branch made gangster Rohit Godara an accused.”

It further added, “Mumbai Crime Branch has so far arrested 6 accused in the Salman Khan firing case and 4 accused are absconding and the search is on.”

The accused earlier arrested in the case included shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, as well as arms suppliers Sonu Subhash Chander and Anuj Thapan. Notably, the fifth accused, Mohammad Chaudhary was nabbed from Rajasthan. The sixth accused, Harpal Singh, had also been arrested from Fatehabad, Haryana. He allegedly financed Mohammad Chaudhary and gave him instructions to conduct the recce.

Salman Khan’s work front

Bhaijaan is set to begin filming for his next movie, Sikandar, in which he will star alongside actress Rashmika Mandanna. An official announcement was made by the production house, Nadiadwala Grandson on their official X handle (formerly Twitter) and Instagram that the actor will begin shooting for the highly-awaited Sikandar on June 18.

Sikandar, presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, is set to release on Eid 2025

