Salman Khan House Firing Case: Mumbai Police registers new case; one person held from Rajasthan

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of firing, weapons, and references to suicide.

It was in the wee hours of April 14 earlier this year, five shots were fired outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence. Ever since the horrifying incident, police have succeeded in arresting the alleged accused in the matter. A new report on the matter has again come to light, suggesting one person’s arrest from Rajasthan on criminal intimidation.

Mumbai Police arrests one person from Rajasthan in Salman Khan's house firing incident

According to PTI, on Sunday, an accused identified as Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar, hailing from Bundi in Rajasthan, has been arrested in Salman Khan’s firing incident. The crime branch official shared that Gujar had allegedly uploaded a video on his YouTube channel in which he proclaimed that infamous gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and other gang members were with him.

He further mentioned that they were going to kill Salman Khan as he did not apologize yet. The video was made on a highway in Rajasthan and uploaded on the accused’s YouTube channel. Considering the seriousness of the case, a team was sent to Rajasthan for an investigation and detained the accused. A case has also been registered at a cyber-police station in Mumbai.

"We are checking if accused Gujar having any previous criminal background. He has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 506 , and provisions of the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway," the official said.

About Salman Khan's house firing incident

On April 14, two motorbike-borne men fired multiple rounds of shots outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. A total of six persons were arrested in the matter. One of the accused, Anuj Thapan allegedly committed suicide in police custody on May 1.

Salman Khan confesses waking up to bullet sound on incident day

Meanwhile, on Thursday (June 13), the Sikandar actor also shared a statement with the Mumbai crime branch and requested that the threats should not be underestimated. During the interrogation, his brother and actor Arbaaz Khan were also questioned for nearly three hours.

During the interrogation, Salman told cops that he woke up hearing the gunfire but when he went to his gallery after getting a sense of what happened, he didn’t find anyone outside. His security guards later briefed the actor about what happened, and Salman narrated the same during his statement to cops.

