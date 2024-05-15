Salman Khan House Firing: Case registered against gangster Rohit Godara by Mumbai Crime Branch

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to firing and weapons.

The firing incident that took place outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s house last month came as a shock. The investigation of the case is ongoing, and regular updates keep coming in.

The latest development is that the Mumbai Crime Branch has now registered a case against gangster Rohit Godara in connection with the firing.

Case filed against Rohit Godara in relation to firing outside Salman Khan’s house

Recently, the news agency ANI reported on their X (Twitter) account that a case has been filed against Rohit Godara in the firing incident that happened on April 14 outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. Godara has also been named an accused in the investigation.

The tweet read, “Mumbai Crime Branch registered a case against gangster Rohit Godara in the firing case at Salman Khan's residence. Mumbai Crime Branch made gangster Rohit Godara an accused.”

It further added, “Mumbai Crime Branch has so far arrested 6 accused in the Salman Khan firing case and 4 accused are absconding and the search is on.”

The accused earlier arrested in the case included shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, as well as arms suppliers Sonu Subhash Chander and Anuj Thapan. A few days ago, the fifth accused, Mohammad Chaudhary, was nabbed from Rajasthan.

The above-mentioned portal reported, “Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the 5th accused in this case from Rajasthan, the name of the arrested accused is Mohammad Chaudhary. He helped the two shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, provide money, and do recce.”

Just yesterday, the portal revealed that the sixth accused, Harpal Singh, had been arrested from Fatehabad, Haryana. He allegedly financed Mohammad Chaudhary and gave him instructions to conduct the recce.

Salman Khan’s work front

After the firing incident, Salman Khan’s security was beefed up, and he made public appearances accompanied by them. He is soon set to begin filming for his next movie, Sikandar, in which he will star alongside actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Sikandar, presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, is set to release on Eid 2025.

ALSO READ: Sikandar: Netizens call Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna's jodi 'Blockbuster combo' after her casting announcement