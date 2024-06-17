Salman Khan House Firing Case: Youtuber held from Rajasthan sent to police custody till June 18

The culprit who issued the third open threat to actor Salman Khan has been remanded. Mumbai Police is on their toes for not leaving any stones unturned in the case that has shaken the entire country. Pinkvilla has also been time and again reporting updates on the case and we have another one coming forward from officials.

Youtuber arrested from Rajasthan sent to police custody

We earlier shared how a YouTuber named Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar was nabbed from Rajasthan’s Bundi after he publicly threatened Salman of killing him. The 25-year-old was arrested on charges of criminal intimidation and was brought to Mumbai recently.

In the latest development, a Crime Branch official has revealed that the culprit has been sent to police custody until June 18 by a court.

In the video that sparked his arrest, Gujar had allegedly claimed as said by an official and as reported by Times of India, "Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and other gang members are with me, and I am going to kill Salman Khan as he has not apologized yet.”

Recorded and uploaded from a Rajasthan highway, the police traced the IP address to reach the culprit. DCP Datta Nalawade told TOI, “Considering the seriousness of the case, a team of the anti-extortion cell of the crime branch, led by inspector Arun Thorat, was sent to Rajasthan and Gurjar was arrested from Bundi village.”

The cops reported that Banwarilal tried to fool everyone by using a fictitious name and email address but got tracked down with his mobile number. He has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation), as well as the Information Technology Act. The authorities are also running a background check to trace his criminal records.

The entire fiasco began back on April 14 when two bike-borne men fired four rounds of bullets outside Khan’s Galaxy Apartment. So far, police have arrested six people in the case, one of whom died in police custody. The man who has been openly claiming responsibility, in this case, is jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol who is already on India’s wanted list.

