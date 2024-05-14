Salman Khan House Firing: Sixth accused Harpal Singh gets arrested; to be produced in special MCOCA court by Mumbai Crime Branch

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan grabbed attention when gunshots were fired at his Bandra residence last month. Five suspects had already been apprehended in relation to the incident. Now, the Mumbai crime branch has arrested another individual associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in connection with the same case.

The suspect has been identified as Harpal Singh from Fatehabad, Haryana. He allegedly provided instructions for conducting recee at the actor's Bandra residence.

Sixth accused arrested in Salman Khan firing case

The Mumbai crime branch has arrested the sixth suspect, Harpal Singh, in connection with Salman Khan house firing case. The 37-year-old native of Fatehbad, Haryana, Harpal allegedly provided financial support to the fifth accused, Mohammad Rafiq Chaudhary, who was previously arrested in this case. Not only this, Harpal is also accused of giving instructions for conducting reconnaissance at Salman Khan's house.

According to news agency ANI, the Mumbai crime branch has stated that the accused will be presented before the special MCOCA court today.

More about Salman Khan house firing case

On April 14, two individuals on motorcycles fired outside Salman Khan's home at the Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra. Anuj Thapan, one of the detained individuals implicated in providing weapons to the shooters, reportedly committed suicide in a police cell in Mumbai on May 1.

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently held in Sabarmati central prison in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, suspected to be residing in either the US or Canada, have been linked to the firing case.

According to reports, Devendra Budiya, the President of the All India Bishnoi Society, stated on Monday that the community would contemplate forgiving Salman Khan if he offers a personal apology in the blackbuck case.

