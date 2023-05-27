Salman Khan hugging Vicky Kaushal after viral video has fans call the Tiger 3 actor ‘good human being’

Vicky Kaushal is currently one of the best actors in Bollywood. Fans love him for his acting skills and his humble nature. He was recently busy promoting his upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and now he is in Abu Dhabi hosting the IIFA awards. Well, many Bollywood actors are present in Abu Dhabi to attend these awards and one of them is Salman Khan. Although a lot of moments from the award functions have grabbed our attention but one moment of Vicky and Salman hugging each other has grabbed all the limelight and has indeed become one of the most favourite moments from the award function.

Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal hug each other

A video shared by the popular paparazzi account Manav Mangalani has everyone’s extra attention as it has Vicky Kaushal and Salman Khan hugging each other. We need not tell you why this has to be ‘the moment of the night’. Well, in the video we can see the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor already present on the red carpet giving an interview. It was then that the Tiger 3 actor along with his team arrived. This time the superstar made sure to stop by and hugged Katrina Kaif’s husband. Both of them shook hands and spoke for a brief second before Salman moved away.

Check it out:

Salman Khan's security pushes Vicky Kaushal

Earlier a video from the award show went viral where it appears as if Salman Khan’s bodyguards pushed Vicky Kaushal. In the video, Vicky is seen obliging a fan with a selfie and that's when Salman walks in from the opposite side surrounded by his security. After seeing Salman walking in his direction, Vicky tries to go ahead to greet him with a handshake. But Salman's security was seen blocking him. Soon after the video was shared online, it went viral on the Internet in no time.

