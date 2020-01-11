Salman Khan & I were going to do a film together: Remo D’Souza about their equation post Race 3 row

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 managed to rake in good numbers at the box office but didn’t get great reviews. There were rumours of a fallout between Remo D’Souza and Salman post Race 3. Here’s what Street Dancer 3D director has to say on his relation with Salman now.

left everyone in awe when he joined hands with choreographer turned director Remo D’Souza for Race 3 back in 2018. The film hit the screens in 2018 and did create a buzz owing to the Race franchise but failed to get the reviews that the director had hoped for. Amidst all the buzz, there were rumours of a rift between Salman and Remo due to the underperformance of the film. However, in a recent interview, Remo revealed that he and Salman still meet and discuss films.

Remo mentioned that at that time, he was elated that he got to direct a film for Salman and that he considered himself lucky for being chosen for it. The Street Dancer 3D director cleared that he wasn’t disappointed with the reviews of Race 3 but was just hoping that he would get better reviews that the ones that the film got. Remo even went on to reveal that he and Salman still meet and talk films. The director shared that he has a script called Dancing Dad ready for Salman and whenever the superstar has time, they will make it.

Remo said, “I was happy with the fact that Salman chose me to direct a film for him. I was very lucky, and happy with the box office also. [One thing] it didn’t get, which I was hoping for..was better reviews. Not disappointed, I was just hoping for it.” On the relationship he shares with Salman post Race 3, Remo said, “it’s amazing. We still meet and discuss films.

We got busy with our films. We were going to do a film, Dancing Dad, with him before. I have that script, too, and whenever he says he has got time, we do it, and I will jump onto it!”

Meanwhile, Remo is judging Dance Plus 5 and is also gearing up for the release of Street Dancer 3D. Starring and , Street Dancer 3D is the next in line after ABCD 2 and the trailer has been getting a good response. The songs Garmi, Dua Karo, Illegal weapon and Muqabla are trending chartbusters. Street Dancer 3D is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

