Salman Khan imports most expensive armoured and bulletproof SUV amid death threats

Salman Khan, one of the most loved actors in Bollywood has recently been making headlines after the actor received death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Initially, he received email threats that asked the superstar to apologize to the Bishnoi group or else he will face consequences. Later, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent an open threat to Salman Khan in his interview. He had said that he would kill the actor just like Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala. After that, the actor’s personal assistant Jordy Patel received a threatening email from Bishnoi’s aide Goldy Brar. While security has been tightened around the actor’s home, Salman took his safety a notch higher and imported a bulletproof SUV.

Salman Khan upgrades to Nissan’s most expensive SUV

According to recent reports, a new bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV that has not been officially launched in the Indian market is Salman Khan’s latest addition to his garage. The actor was previously using the previous generation Land Rover Range Rover LWB. He switched to Toyota Land Cruiser LC200 last year which was upgraded with bulletproof glass.

In recent times, he has been spotted several times in his swanky new vehicle. The vehicle has not been officially launched in the Indian market and is the most expensive SUV that Nissan has ever made. His recent switch to the vehicle is considered the best decision given the car is one of the most secure cars. This car reportedly comes with a B6 or B7 level of protection. B6 offers protection to the occupant against a high-powered rifle with 41 mm thick glass for ballistic protection, while B7 protects the occupants from armour-piercing rounds with 78 mm thick glass.

For the unversed, Lawrence Bishnoi had sent an indirect threat to the actor through a news interview from the jail. In that interview, he admitted that the goal of his life was to kill the actor and he also added that he is arrogant like the late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala and that his ego is bigger than Ravana. The actor’s close friend Prashant Gunjalkar has filed a complaint at the Bandra Police station.

