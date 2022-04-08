Salman Khan impresses with his ripped body in new PIC; Fan says 'Sallu rocked, everyone shocked'

Salman Khan needs no introduction. From giving top movies to hosting major reality shows, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has kept his fans entertained.Over the years, he has bestowed us with many impactful movies. The actor has been hosting Bigg Boss for several years now. The actor has a massive fan following. He is also quite active on his social media where he keeps his fans updated with what’s going on his life both on the personal and professional front. Today, he blessed his admirers with a ripped picture of himself and we cannot stop gushing about how amazing it is.

In the picture that the actor shared on his Instagram, Salman gave us dark and mysterious vibes. He flaunted his perfect physique in the shirtless picture. While his face wasn’t that visible, his handsomeness still won us over. Of course, the picture was an instant hit. It became viral and fans from all over poured in their love and compliments. As fans dropped their sweet compliments, one fan hilariously wrote, “Sallu rocked, everyone shocked.”

Take a look at Salman's post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan is all set to appear in Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi’s Godfather. He recently wrapped up the first schedule of the movie. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film is touted as a commercial entertainer. Mohan Raja shared some BTS glimpses and announced the wrap of the schedule. Apart from Salman, the film features Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Satyadev Kancharana, and others in key roles. Besides Godfather, Salman Khan has ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

