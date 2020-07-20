Salman Khan indulges in farming again and gives a glimpse of his rice plantation; Watch VIDEO

Salman Khan is quite busy these days and we get ample proof for the same in his latest video where he could be seen farming with others. Check it out.

Remember when shared a mud-soaked picture on the internet and was mercilessly trolled for his tribute towards farmers? Well, it seems like the actor is undeterred over these online digs and is experimenting with his newfound passion that is farming. Just a day back, the Bharat star had shared a video in which he could be seen driving a tractor and ploughing the field. Salman who is currently at his Panvel farmhouse often shares such glimpses on social media.

While we speak of this, the superstar has shared yet another video on his Instagram handle that is sure to raise eyebrows again. As can be seen in the video, Salman along with a few others is planting rice saplings on the field. The actor is wearing a simple t-shirt and lowers in the video. And we seem to have spotted Iulia Vantur too who is joining hands with the others in this activity! At last, the actor gives a glimpse of his rice plantation as the music of ‘Saare Jahaan Se Acha’ plays in the background.

Check out the video below:

Salman Khan has been staying at his Panvel residence during the entire lockdown period along with a few members of his family and friends from the industry. Meanwhile, on the work front, he is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie that is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring , Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. He has also announced his project for next year that is titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

