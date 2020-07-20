  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Salman Khan indulges in farming again and gives a glimpse of his rice plantation; Watch VIDEO

Salman Khan is quite busy these days and we get ample proof for the same in his latest video where he could be seen farming with others. Check it out.
1810 reads Mumbai
Salman Khan indulges in farming again and gives a glimpse of his rice plantation; Watch VIDEOSalman Khan indulges in farming again and gives a glimpse of his rice plantation; Watch VIDEO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Remember when Salman Khan shared a mud-soaked picture on the internet and was mercilessly trolled for his tribute towards farmers? Well, it seems like the actor is undeterred over these online digs and is experimenting with his newfound passion that is farming. Just a day back, the Bharat star had shared a video in which he could be seen driving a tractor and ploughing the field. Salman who is currently at his Panvel farmhouse often shares such glimpses on social media.

While we speak of this, the superstar has shared yet another video on his Instagram handle that is sure to raise eyebrows again. As can be seen in the video, Salman along with a few others is planting rice saplings on the field. The actor is wearing a simple t-shirt and lowers in the video. And we seem to have spotted Iulia Vantur too who is joining hands with the others in this activity! At last, the actor gives a glimpse of his rice plantation as the music of ‘Saare Jahaan Se Acha’ plays in the background.

Check out the video below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rice plantation done . .

A post shared by Salman Khan (beingsalmankhan) on

Salman Khan has been staying at his Panvel residence during the entire lockdown period along with a few members of his family and friends from the industry. Meanwhile, on the work front, he is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie that is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. He has also announced his project for next year that is titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement