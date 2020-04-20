Salman Khan on inspiration for song Pyaar Karona: Music is the best remedy in such times as it helps de stress

Salman Khan opened up on his new song, Pyaar Karona that is dropping today. The Radhe star expressed that the song’s lyrics convey what he wants to tell the world amid the Coronavirus crisis.

When it comes to naming one superstar who has the entire nation glued to him when he comes up with something new, it is . Now, amid the Coronavirus crisis, Salman is locked down with his close ones at his Panvel farmhouse and has made use of the time to come up with a song, Pyaar Karona that will be dropping today. The star shared the teaser of the song a day back and announced the launch of his YouTube channel as well. Now, in a recent interview, Salman expressed that the lyrics of Pyaar Karona tell the world what he wants to say about the current situation.

Talking to Bombay Times, Salman said that he and all those present with him at his farmhouse amid lockdown, came up with the song Pyaar Karona. The Radhe star revealed that he had the tune in mind for sometime and that the word Karona fit perfectly while jamming to it. Salman said that in just five minutes they had the lyrics ready as they conveyed exactly what was happening in the country amid the crisis. The Radhe star mentioned that the lyrics convey what he wants to say to the world amid Coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read|Salman Khan on coping with lockdown at his farmhouse: This place feels like Bigg Boss house & it’s beautiful

Talking about the song Pyaar Karona, Salman said, “I sang the track and we edited the video here, but the music was composed in Mumbai. The lyrics express exactly what I want to tell the world — pyaar karona, madad karona, sabr rakho na. I had this tune in my mind for a song. The word karona fitted in really well. So, we decided to jam on it, and in about five minutes we had our lyrics in place. Lyrics that aptly fit in with the word karona sort of fell into place with what we were trying to say, while also underlining the situation as it stands today. It blended with the rap beautifully.”

Further, talking about the inspiration behind the song, Salman mentioned that since people are at home amid lockdown, music can help them de-stress. He mentioned that since people are consuming content and have the internet at home, music felt like the best remedy amid such times. The song, Pyaar Karona is composed by Sajid-Wajid and lyrics have been penned by Salman Khan and Hussain Dalal. Crooned by Salman himself, Pyaar Karona will be out on April 20, 2020.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Bombay Times

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×