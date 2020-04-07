Salman Khan interacting with father Salim Khan in this THROWBACK photo is pure gold; Check it out

We have come across a rare throwback picture of superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan which is unmissable. Check it out.

definitely does not need any introduction. The superstar has been ruling Bollywood for a long time and continues to do so even now. The actor is someone who can boast of a loyal fan base that keeps increasing daily. Apart from that, Salman is known to be very close to his family members, especially his father Salim Khan. The actor never leaves his father’s side and often accompanies him everywhere which is evident from their frequent public appearances.

While speaking of this, we have come across a rare throwback picture of the Bharat actor with his father that is simply unmissable. After having a look at the same, it seems like the black and white picture dates back to the late 1980s or early 1990s. Salman and his father Salim Khan are seen sitting on the balcony of their house and having some discussion with each other. The actor is seen wearing a shirt and trousers teamed up with a pair of black boots. His father, on the other hand, is wearing a shirt and jeans.

Check out the rare picture below:

After having a stellar 2019, Salman Khan is now looking up for another successful year by gearing up for his next movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which has been directed by Prabhu Deva. It also features , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. Salman has already announced his upcoming project for 2021 which has been titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Credits :Instagram

