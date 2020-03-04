Salman Khan interacting with a kid while shooting Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai cannot be missed; Watch Video

Salman Khan, who is shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, was recently spotted interacting with a child on the sets and the video is going viral on social media.

is one of the most loved Bollywood stars who enjoys a massive fan following. He is not just a titan of the industry but is an emotion now. Interestingly, Salman’s fans come from every age group and it is proof that the Dabangg 3 star connects with ‘budha, bachcha aur jawaan’ alike. However, when it comes to kids, Salman has a different equation with them. The superstar is really fond of kids and makes sure to meet his little fans on the sets as and when possible.

And while this gesture of the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star wins a million of hearts, a new video has surfaced on social media wherein Salman was seen interacting with a child while shooting for his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In the video, Salman was spotted wearing a blue t-shirt with a blue check shirt and ripped jeans and was seen strolling down on a road. In the meantime, a kid approaches him and being the man with a golden heart ended up interacting with him.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s recent video from the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai:

Talking about the movie, the cop drama is helmed by Prabhudheva and marks the choreographer turned director’s third collaboration with Salman after Wanted and Dabangg 3. Apart from Salman, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The movie will be hitting the screens on Eid 2020 and will witness a box office clash with ’s Laxmmi Bomb.

Credits :Twitter

Read More