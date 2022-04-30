Salman Khan interacts with kids at Jacqueline Fernandez's foundation party; Fans say 'Man with golden heart'

Among the most magnanimous Bollywood superstars, Salman Khan's name shines right at the top. The Bhaijaan of Bollywood is known to come forward to help anyone in need and he also supports those who want to join the cause. Now, recently, his Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez hosted a bash for her YOLO foundation to celebrate its 1 year. Salman also joined Jacqueline at the party and was seen interacting with little kids who were present at the venue. The superstar's video from the event is now going viral among his fans.

Jacqueline's foundation handle shared the video of Salman and the actress from the bash. In the video, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor could be seen speaking to little kids while they relished their meal. He is also seen addressing everyone with Jacqueline on stage. The superstar also planted a sweet kiss on a little girl's forehead before bidding everyone adieu at the bash. Jacqueline also was beside Salman at the event as the two spoke to the children.

Have a look at Salman's video from Jacqueline's bash HERE:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has been occupied with his film shoots and his upcoming film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been in the headlines lately. The superstar apparently has roped in Shehnaaz Gill in his film and it will mark her Bollywood debut. Not just this, recently, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Salman is all set to kick off shooting for the film with Aayush Sharma in Mumbai from May 15. The film also stars Pooja Hegde with Salman. A source had exclusively told Pinkvilla, "Salman will begin shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in Mumbai. Farhad(Samji) has already begun work on the pre-production formalities, and is excited to start filming."

Besides this, Salman also will be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The filming of the movie was completed a few months ago and the release date was announced with a teaser video. The film is slated to release in 2023.

