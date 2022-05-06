Salman Khan Intimidation Controversy: Journalist files affidavit in Bombay HC to oppose the extend in summons

Salman Khan had made it to the headlines when journalist Ashok Pandey had alleged that he was threatened and assaulted by Salman and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh in 2019 and following a complaint a magistrate's court had issued summons to the duo. The stay on this summons was extended till May 5 and on Thursday it was further extended till June 13. Now the latest buzz suggests that the complainant has filed an affidavit in the Bombay HC opposing the court’s decision to grant relief to Salman by extending the stay on summons.

According to reports in India Today, the complainant has filed an affidavit in the Bombay HC opposing court’s decision to grant relief to Salman Khan by extending the stay on summons. In his affidavit, the journalist has reportedly stated that the Andheri magistrate court followed the due process of law and considering the evidence and seriousness of the case, the summons had been issued to Salman and his bodyguard.

For the unversed, Ashok Pandey in his complaint had alleged that he was filming Salman Khan cycling on the road in Mumbai. Later, Salman had snatched his mobile phone and they also had an argument when reportedly Salman had threatened him. But in his petition, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor maintained that he had not said anything to the journalist during the alleged incident.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

