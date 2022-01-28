Salman Khan invites all to shake a leg with him in the teaser of song 'Dance With Me'; WATCH

Salman Khan’s fans are in for a treat, as the actor has decided to take his passion for singing to the next level with his latest song titled ‘Dance With Me’. The superstar took to social media handle to officially announce the launch of the song along with an impressive teaser adding much to the surprise of his fans. Sung by Salman Khan and composed by the ace music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, Dance With Me promises to be an electrifying dance number.