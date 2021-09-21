Salman Khan to Irrfan Khan: 5 celebs who were stopped at the security check at airport

Being a celeb is not a cakewalk. After all, being in the limelight and under media scrutiny every time isn’t easy. Be it their personal life, professional commitment, fashion statements or their love affairs, everything about celebs tends to make headlines. In fact, the airport appearances and airport fashion looks of Bollywood celebs are also a thing among the fans. However, there are times when celebs end up facing some awkward moments in their travel diaries which also make heads turn.

Of late, there have been instances wherein some A-listers were stopped at the airport by the airport security. This did raise a lot of eyebrows given the celebrity status enjoyed by A-listers, especially in India. While many hailed the respective officials for treating celebs and the common man equally, these incidents did leave everyone brimming with opinions. Interestingly, over the years, several celebs have faced instances wherein they were stopped at the airport in India or abroad. Here’s a look:

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor was stopped at the airport early this month by ASI Somnath Mohanty in order to get his papers checked from the security checkpoint. While the video of the CISF officer stopping the superstar went viral on social media, the officer has been garnering a lot of praises.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena, who had recently head for a vacation with family, had made the headlines after she was stopped at the airport. While and Taimur had managed to sail through the entry gate, Jeh’s nanny was stopped by the CISF officer along with Bebo for checking their passport. A worried Saif was seen coming back outside to check on his dear wifey along with Taimur.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan has been detained several times at the US airport. In 2016, when he was detained again at the Los Angeles international airport. The actor tweeted about his frustration, saying, “I fully understand & respect security with the way the world is, but to be detained at US immigration every…time really really s****.”

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh witnessed a weird incident while he was shooting for his 2009 release New York wherein he was stopped at the US airport by the officials. "They thought I was too fair to be an Indian. I tried hard to convince them about my Indian credentials by telling them that both my mother and father are Indians. However, the incident changed my attitude of how I will approach my role in New York, which also dwells upon discrimination," Neil had stated.

Irrfan Khan

In his interview in 2013, the late actor stated that he has been stopped several times by the immigration authorities at the US airport. “It's humiliating. They don't even disclose the reason. Actually, I don't use my surname Khan in films, but in passports, surname and religion are required. I was stopped not once, but several times at airports in the US,” Irrfan was quoted saying.