Salman Khan is ageing backwards in new PICS; Fans have EPIC reactions

Salman Khan just took the internet by storm! A few moments back, Salman shared a couple of new photos on both his Instagram and Twitter spaces. In the photos, the Tiger 3 actor can be seen looking absolutely dapper as he donned stylish formals, including a white shirt, a black, satin, open bow tie, and a pair of black trousers. He sported a clean-shaven look and his hair was neatly styled. Salman also wore his signature bracelet and a gold hoop earring in one ear. Needless to say, the actor looked quite handsome as it seemed like he was ageing backwards. Sharing the photos, Salman wrote in the caption, “for a rainy day…”

As soon as Salman shared the post, fans reacted to the photos in no time. They liked Salman’s post and also left excited comments on it. One fan wrote, “Sabki jaan bhaijaan Salman Khan (fire emojis)”, referring to the actor’s forthcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan . A second fan commented, “Masha Allah.” Yet another follower wrote, “Trend setter (fire emoji) for a reason (red heart emoji)”. Another fan’s comment read, “King of Bollywood”. Clearly, the actor’s fans love his new photos!

Recently, Salman also shared other photos flaunting the same look, as he shared stills from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. But, he layered his outfit with a black blazer on top.

Salman Khan’s work front

On the acting front, Salman has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. He was recently seen in a cameo role in Chiranjeevi's GodFather. Salman will soon be seen in Tiger 3, the third installment in the popular franchise co-starring Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on April 23rd, 2023.

Apart from this, he also has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in his kitty. The actor announced the movie this August as he completed 34 long years in the film industry. The action-packed entertainer also has Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh in the lead. Recently, at the Bigg Boss 16 premiere, Salman revealed that actor Ram Charan expressed his desire to be in the movie alongside Khan. “He (Ram Charan) came to see me and he said, ‘I want to do this.’ I told him, ‘No-no’. But he said, ‘I want to be with you in the same frame.’ I thought he was just kidding, so I said we will talk about this tomorrow. And the next morning, he got his vanity van. He even got his costume. He was there before us. So, I asked him, ‘What are you doing?’ To which he said, ‘I just want to be here,’” shared Salman, who is currently hosting the popular reality show Bigg Boss 16.

