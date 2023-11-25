Salman Khan is excited about Katrina Kaif’s Zoya Spin-off; believes she 'would be incomplete without Tiger'

Salman Khan is currently basking in the massive success of his recently released action thriller film Tiger 3. Since its warm critical and commercial response, there have been talks about a spin-off film of Katrina Kaif's character of Zoya. Recently, Khan spoke about it and rooted for such a project. He also shared his idea for the film.

Salman Khan on a Zoya spin-off

In an interview with News18, Salman Khan spoke about a possible spin-off of Katrina Kaif's Zoya character in the Tiger franchise. He said, “Why not? But Zoya would be really incomplete without Tiger. So, Tiger will have to be there and save the day and the climax even if he’s not there throughout the entire length of the film.”

The actor also shared the idea for an introduction scene of his character where he is doing an action scene somewhere else and is connected to a telephone. He further added, “I would also like to see Tiger landing up in the climax scene wherein Zoya needs him to help her complete a mission. Tiger should make sure that he and Zoya complete the task.” Sharing the reason behind it, he said: “Tiger and Zoya have become so synonymous to one another, and me with Zoya and Zoya without me will feel incomplete.”

Katrina Kaif on a possible Zoya spin-off

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Katrina was asked about a Zoya spin-off. However, the actress decided to keep quiet on this subject and said, "I can’t speak of it. Mum is the word. Secrets.” Before the pandemic, the actress was in talks for a female action franchise with director Ali Abbas Zafar. But it did not materialize.

Katrina also spoke about the possibility of a crossover between Tiger's Zoya and Pathaan's Rubai. In response, she said: "I think everything now has to unfold slowly, so step-by-step let’s see where now all the different avenues - where the spy universe goes and where Adi (Aditya Chopra) takes it.”

She will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's thriller film Merry Christmas which will release in January next year.

