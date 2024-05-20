Salman Khan is ‘fantastic’ lover, wasn’t much affected after breakup with Somy Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani; REVEALS Pradeep Rawat

Pradeep Rawat is a senior actor who has lived in closed quarters with many B-town biggies like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan. While shooting with the Khan trio, Rawat spent some quality time with them which made him their go-to person.

As he spoke about working with Salman Khan in films like Patthar Ke Phool, the actor opened up about his break up with Somy Ali and Sangeeta Bijlani. Read on!

Salman Khan wasn’t much affected by his breakups

As Pradeep Rawat spoke to Siddharth Kannan about his closeness with Salman Khan, he spilled the beans about Bhaijaan’s breakup with Somy Ali. When asked who was the most affected by the separation, the Ghajini actor stated, “Salman wasn’t affected much. Somy Ali was affected a lot by their break-up. Salman is so good-looking that he doesn’t have a dearth of options. The most handsome, good-looking hunk is Salman Khan,” Rawat said that he has a cordial relationship with both Khan and Somy and both of them would tell him their side of the story.

When quizzed about Sangeeta Bijlani's reaction post their break-up, Rawat said, "Obviously, Sangeeta was affected more. Who would want to lose a human being like Salman?" Responding to 'Salman was a heartbreaker', the Lagaan opined, "Sometimes the situations are such that things happen unknowingly and there were some misunderstandings. Salman is a very clean and neat-hearted person; he cannot hurt anyone."

Delving deep into how the Tiger 3 star was as a lover, Rawat exclaimed, ‘Fantastic!’ He added, “When he isn’t letting a person like me leave, so why won’t he be good with someone he is in a relationship with.” Since both Khan and Rawat worked on multiple projects, he enjoyed the privilege of being in the close circle of the megastar. But there came a time when he hadn't met Salman for years.

Explaining the reason behind it, the Sarfarosh actor said, “I didn’t meet Salman for years because I thought that if I stayed with him for a long time then his bodyguard Shera wouldn’t have a place. I would end up as his bodyguard. I thought I wouldn’t be able to achieve anything if I remained in this comfort. So, I slowly came out of Salman’s inner circle,” he concluded.

