Salman Khan is mighty impressed with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘outstanding’ Jawan trailer: ‘Pathaan Jawan ban gaya…’

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. After the massive success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, fans can’t wait to see SRK once again on the big screen. Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, and Priyamani, and has a special appearance by Deepika Padukone. The prevue of Jawan was unveiled by the makers on June 19th and it offered a glimpse of the explosive action sequences, Shah Rukh Khan’s avatars, and other things the film has to offer. Now, Salman Khan has also shared the prevue of Jawan on his Instagram account, giving a shoutout to the movie, and looks like he is mighty impressed with the trailer.

Salman Khan lauds Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue

On Tuesday evening, Salman Khan took to his Instagram to share the prevue of Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. In his caption, he made a reference to Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan’, in which Salman Khan had a special appearance. Salman wrote that he absolutely loved the trailer of Jawan and that this is the kind of movie one should experience in theatres only. He wrote that he will definitely be watching Jawan the day it releases.

“Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh..” wrote Salman Khan.

Jawan marks Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with South director Atlee. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in the role of the antagonist, while Sanya Malhotra also has a pivotal role in Jawan.

Jawan is scheduled to release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

