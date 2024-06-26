Salman Khan is ‘most entertaining’, Shah Rukh Khan is ‘very hard-working’ and Aamir Khan ‘remarkable’ admits Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made a significant mark in the film industry through his dedication and hard work. Having been active in the industry for many years, he has delivered several memorable performances that have captivated audiences. Recently, he spoke about his experiences working with Bollywood's three Khans—Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan—highlighting the best qualities each of them possesses.

For the unversed, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has worked with Salman Khan on Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, with Shah Rukh Khan on Raees, and with Aamir Khan in Sarfarosh and Talaash.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui discusses Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan's best qualities

In an interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked to identify the best actor among the three Khans. He refused to choose just one, stating that each has distinct talents. On Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, he described Salman Khan as an amazing man, saying, "He's the most entertaining in real life, any time. He’s an amazing man."

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor also shared his thoughts on the most dedicated actor, naming Shah Rukh Khan. He highlighted Shah Rukh's passion, relentless pursuit of perfection, and hard work. "He always wants to keep going at it until it’s perfect. He’s a very hard-working actor. He’s also the most humble," he said.

Regarding Aamir Khan, Nawaz described him as a 'perfectionist' whose contributions to cinema are unmatched. He admired Aamir's exceptional qualities and noted his broad and diverse taste in filmmaking.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on being compared to Bollywood's three Khans

Nawazuddin stated that he cannot be compared to the three Khans, despite fans suggesting he outshone them in their films. He emphasized that there is no room for jealousy. According to him, the success of their movies benefits the entire industry by generating more revenue, which in turn allows for the production of smaller films like his.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nawazuddin was last seen in Haddi, which is streaming on Zee5. His next project is the crime thriller Rautu Ka Raaz, co-starring Atul Tiwari, Rajesh Kumar, and Narayani Shastri. The film is set to release on June 28, 2024.

