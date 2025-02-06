Salman Khan ‘is not worried about making a fool of himself’, says Sooraj Barjatya; reveals his ‘most important’ ability as actor

Salman Khan got his first leading role in Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya which marks the director’s debut in the industry. It was the filmmaker who gave Khan the reel name Prem which eventually became a rage among the audience. Having worked with Salman over the years, Barjatya realized that the bhaijaan of Bollywood is “not worried about making a fool of himself.” He also stated that the actor “works very hard on his roles.” Read on!

Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan collaborated in films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo. Hence, the filmmaker shares a deep and respectful bond with the superstar. During an interview with Tried and Refused Productions on their YouTube channel, Barjatya stated that Khan is “not worried about making a fool of himself.”

According to the Bollywood director, the most important quality of the Tiger 3 actor is his naturalness and his ability to not worry about making a mistake. “Nahi toh you are always like log kya bolenge (Otherwise, people are always like ‘What will others say?)” However, that’s not how Khan operates; he simply allows himself to be free and expressive.

The Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon maker also stated that this is the reason why the Dabangg actor has such a big mass appeal. He is someone who just connects to the ordinary man. Having said that, Khan also gives his heart and soul to his projects and works very hard on his roles.

Going back in time, Sooraj stated that whenever he would go to narrate any story to Khan, the actor would just be looking at him and observing. Salman Khan would hear the scene and, when on set, watch from afar what is being said. “He makes everyone comfortable,” quipped Barjatya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in his most-anticipated actioner, Sikandar.Helmed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Sharman Joshi. The film is set to hit the big screen during the Eid 2025 weekend.