Salman Khan is 'proud' of Nikhat Zareen for winning big at World Boxing Championship: 'When you met me last..'

Superstar Salman Khan, who is often seen supporting his friends and colleagues on social media, has congratulated the 'Golden Girls' Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora for winning at the World Boxing Championship. He took to Instagram and shared a picture of them. Salman also penned a beautiful note for them.

Salman Khan wishes Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora for the big win

Nikhat Zareen, who previously met Salman, bagged her second World Boxing Championship gold on Sunday. She went on to become the second Indian female to achieve this feat. Lovlina won her first gold at the World Boxing Championship along with Nitu and Saweety. Salman wrote about his meeting with Nikhat in the caption and revealed that she had promised him that she will win again.

Salman's note read, "When u met me last u had promised me u will win again and u have done that. So proud of u Nikhat. Many congratulations to you all on winning the women’s world boxing championships.. @zareennikhat @nitughanghas @lovlina_borgohain @saweetyboora." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the post, his fans were also seen wishing the girls on their big win. A fan wrote, "Congratulations to all our world champions Nikhat, lovelina, saweety and nitu, they've made us proud." Another fan wrote, "Congratulations."

Earlier, Nikhat revealed that meeting Salman was a 'dream come true' moment for her. She shared a bunch of pictures with him from the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and penned a heartfelt note. A part of her note read, "The moment I've dreamed about since I was a child, the one I've been looking forward to my whole life. Living in this moment feels surreal. I was incredibly nervous before meeting him. When I met him, however, I was overwhelmed by his humility. I was touched by his gesture of signing his autograph for me, taking reels, and taking selfies of us all by himself. During our conversation, he asked me about my boxing journey and wished me good luck for the upcoming competitions. I thank @beingsalmankhan from the bottom my heart for this wholesome moment that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Police arrest Dhakad Ram who had sent a death threat email to Salman Khan; Handed over to Mumbai Police