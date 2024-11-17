Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff and Chunky Panday’s expressions in UNSEEN PIC do all the talking; We wonder what’s the gossip?

Chunky Panday remains quite active on his social media handle, giving a peek into his personal and professional life updates. Recently, the Housefull 5 actor shared a series of unseen pictures with his family and friends, including Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff testifying about their strong friendship.

Today, on November 17, Chunky Panday took to his Instagram handle and posted a heart-warming birthday wish to Andre Timmins, co-founder of Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The series of pictures began with the Housefull 5 actor posing with his wife Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and more as they posed with Timmins.

The following picture was rather a candid moment featuring Chunky, Jackie Shroff, and Salman Khan as they shared a hearty laughter. The endearing picture exuded warmth, leaving us to wonder about their gossip session. The post concluded with Chunky, Bhavana, Maheep Kapoor, and her husband, Sanjay Kapoor posing for a stunning click.

"Happy Happy Birthday my Dearest @timmins.andre . Lovely evening," the post was captioned.

Salman Khan and Chunky Panday’s friendship dates back to the ‘90s. In an earlier interview with Lehren, the Tezaab actor had once recalled when he was shooting in South Africa with Salman Khan, he had taken $50,000 from a shopkeeper to bring the Sikandar actor to his shop.

Recollecting the memories from the past, Chunky recalled that he asked Salman to go shopping, and promised him to get free jeans. After they went to the mall, Khan got free jeans and shoes, and it was only later that the superstar got to know how Panday had initially charged the shopkeeper for his appearance.

Chunky during the same interview reflected on the backstory and explained that the shopkeeper did pay him $50,000, but that was for the show sponsorship. “He was the sponsor, and the deal was to get Salman to the store," he divulged.

On the work front, Chunky is currently enjoying the release of his recently released Netflix film, Vijay 69. He also has Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Salman is busy with his highly-awaited film, Sikandar directed by AR Murugadoss also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in important roles.

