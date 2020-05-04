Salman Khan, Jacqueline & others queue up at farmhouse to transfer food ration to trucks for COVID 19 relief

Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others queue up at actor’s farmhouse to transfer food ration to trucks for COVID 19 relief

Ever since the lockdown, has been quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse with few family members and friends, and from making videos on social media urging everyone to stay indoors to donating towards the relief funds, this Dabangg actor has been doing his bit for the Coronavirus Warriors. And now in the latest, we have a video of Salman Khan, along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha De Sousa and Iulia Vantur, and others standing in a line and transferring food in the truck to be distributed to the needy people.

Yesterday, Salman Khan took to social media to share a video wherein we can see carts full of food and other supplies being driven by oxen. In the video, the superstar is helping the locales with food supplies and alongside the video, Salman captioned the post as “Thanks for the contribution... thank you all @jacquelinef143 @vanturiulia @rahulnarainkanal @imkamaalkhan @niketan_m @waluschaa @abhiraj88…” In the said video, we can see Salman Khan and others standing in a queue and transferring food supplies to the truck. While Salman starts the queue, he thereon, passes the food bags to Iulia, Jacqueline and others to finally reach the truck.

Recently, Salman Khan urged the people to take up the 'Anna Daan' challenge, and he is making sure that daily workers are being taken care of amidst the lockdown. Earlier he had financially helped 25,000 daily wage workers. On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Prabhu Deva's Dabangg 3 co-starring and next, he will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring , Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

