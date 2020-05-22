Salman Khan & Jacqueline’s throwback video of a bike ride in the hills will make you miss road trips even more

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez have worked in many films together and recently, also featured in a video Tere Bina. Now, a throwback video of the superstar taking Jacqueline for a bike ride is going viral and it is surely a treat for his fans. Check it out.

Superstar has worked with several actresses over the years. But, he shares a great rapport with a few of them and among them, fans love to see him on screen with Jacqueline Fernandez. The two have done films like Kick and Race 3 and fans loved them together in both. After their recent music video, Tere Bina, many Salman fans have been rooting to see them together on screen. Amid this, we stumbled upon a fun throwback video of a bike ride on which Salman took Jacqueline and it surely is too epic to miss.

Back in 2018 when Salman and Jacqueline were working on Race 3, they went to Leh-Ladakh to shoot. Hence, they decided to go on bikes and enjoy the scenic beauty. Salman was joined by Jacqueline on his bike and the diva shot videos of the fun ride on social media. Back then, the video of Salman and Jacqueline from their bike ride went viral and kick started a fan frenzy for the two. In the video, Salman is seen clad in a casual white sweatshirt with jeans as he takes Jacqueline on a ride.

Jacqueline, on the other hand, can be seen enjoying herself as Salman takes control of the bike. She is seen clad in a black leather jacket and jeans. The diva recorded the fun ride and shared it on social media. Videos of the same are going viral among fans all over again.

Check out Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s bike ride:

Meanwhile, Salman and Jacqueline’s recent music video Tere Bina featured the two stars together as a couple with a kid. Their chemistry was loved in the song and fans wanted to see more of the two stars together. The entire video was shot around Salman’s Panvel farmhouse when he was there with his family amid the lockdown. Salman sang the song and it became a hit among the fans. On the work front, Salman’s film Radhe was slated to release today. However, owing to the lockdown, the film’s shoot could not be completed and it has been postponed.

