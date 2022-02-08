Salman Khan is in 'jannat' as he rests in mum Salma Khan's lap, seizes the moment with a selfie

Salman Khan has been a true blue mumma’s boy and he has proved it time and again. The actor loves to spend time with his mother Salma Khan and is often seen taking her to outdoor shoots with himself. And while it is always a treat to watch Salman with Salma, the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actor managed to take social media by a storm as he shared a love filled selfie with his mommy which is all about unconditional love.

In the pic, Salman looked dapper in his green t-shirt and was seen resting in his mother’s lap. The mother and son duo were seen having a love filled moment together as the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was obviously at peace as he rested his head in Salma’s lap who was happy to spend some time with her superstar son. In the caption, Salman termed this moment as Jannat (heaven). He wrote, “Maa ki godh …. Jannat”. Soon fans went on to shower love on this beautiful pic and took to the comment section and dropped hearts for Salman and his mother.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman Khan is currently working on the much anticipated third installment of the much successful Tiger franchise. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie will also have Katrina Kaif in the lead. This isn’t all. Tiger 3 will also feature Emraan Hashmi playing the role of lead antagonist and will have Shah Rukh Khan doing a cameo. Tiger 3 is expected to hit the screens in December this year.

