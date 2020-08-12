Salman Khan to join Katrina Kaif to kick off Tiger 3 in February 2021? Here’s what we know

Fans of Salman Khan have been eagerly waiting for Tiger’s third installment and now, if reports are to be believed, the superstar is all set to team up with Katrina Kaif for the same.

A day back, ’s fans got the best news as the announcement of Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez was made on her birthday. Now, another thrilling update reportedly is coming in related to the Tiger franchise. It has been a while since fans of Salman Khan and have been waiting for an update about Tiger 3. However, no reports were coming due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Salman too was spending his time at his farmhouse with family amid the pandemic. However, it seems that the wait of Salman and Katrina fans may just be over.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Salman may have given green light to Tiger 3 with Katrina and it is apparently going to go on floors in February 2021. Yes, as per the report by the portal, the superstar may wrap up the remaining shoot days of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with and jump into shooting Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in February 2021. Reportedly, the schedule of the film will be for 8 months and it will be shot in several countries.

A source told the portal, “Salman and Adi had a prolonged discussion last week and both of them wanted to take Tiger 3 on the floors as soon as possible. The script is said to be the most exciting in Tiger franchise, which has made the film a priority for Salman. It will go on the floors in February 2021, for an 8 month schedule. The film is planned to be shot in multiple countries, which is why the shoot is spread over a period of 8 months. Salman feels that the lockdown has got him in the best shape of his career, with six pack abs and heavy biceps, which justifies the larger than life persona of Tiger.”

Meanwhile, Salman also has other projects like Guns Of North with Aayush Sharma and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali for next year. As per reports the third installment of Tiger franchise may be helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will be produced by Yash Raj Films. However, Salman may reportedly begin shooting for Radhe soon with the cast and crew. The film was initially scheduled to release on Eid 2020. However, owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, it was delayed. Meanwhile, Katrina too has other films like Sooryavanshi and Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Her film, Phone Bhoot, is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and will release next year.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are back, Maneesh Sharma to direct Tiger 3?

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

Share your comment ×