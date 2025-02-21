Salman Khan jokes about ‘nepotism’ at nephew Ayaan Agnihotri’s song launch event; don’t miss his adorable moment with Helen in INSIDE GLIMPSES

Salman Khan recently attended the launch of his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri’s new track, Universal Laws, at a special event held in Dubai. The event witnessed the presence of the Khan family and several Bollywood celebrities who arrived to support the star-kid. Meanwhile, one of the viral videos shows Khan joking about ‘nepotism’ in viral pictures and videos ruling the internet.

On February 21, Ananya Panday’s aunt Deanne Panday took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures and videos from the launch event of Ayaan Agnihotri’s new track. The multi-picture post began with a video where the host Dubai Bling's DJ Bliss is seen taking a moment to acknowledge and appreciate Salman Khan and his family’s strong bond of support.

In response to this, Khan was quick to reply, "That’s what nepotism is!" He further added, "His (Ayaan) parents, good producers. Both the kids, Alizeh and Ayaan." However, it is important to mention that while the "nepotism" part was clipped in Panday’s video, the video of the same is making waves all over the internet.

Salman Khan’s hilarious take on Nepotism

In the following video shared by Deanne, the audience was heard cheering for Ayaan as his song was launched. In another video, Salman was seen adorably greeting his step-mother, Helen, with a kiss on her forehead while his mother Salma Khan was also seen sitting beside her.

The inside glimpses posted by Deanne featured her posing with Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan, Iulia Vantur, and Sania Mirza among others.

Inside glimpses posted by Deanne Panday

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities including Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri, Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi among others attended the special event.

On the professional front, Salman will be next seen in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Sathyraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Anjini Dhawan in pivotal roles.

After releasing the teaser, the new poster of the upcoming actioner featuring Khan was released, which intensified excitement among fans. The film is set to release later this year on Eid 2025.

In another report, Salman and Sanjay Dutt are also set to make a cameo appearance in an American film.