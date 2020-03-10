Salman Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan's throwback PHOTO will make you long to see them together in a film again

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Check out an unseen throwback picture of Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan which will make you long to see them together in another film. They were last seen together in the 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

and Kareena Kapoor Khan are among the most popular celebs of the Bollywood film industry. The two of them have appeared in numerous films together including Kyon Ki, Main Aurr Mrs. Khanna, Bodyguard, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. One thing is for sure that they look fabulous together which is evident from their amazing chemistry that is visible on the silver screen through their films. It’s been almost five years since Salman Khan and Kareena have done a film together.

We have now come across an unseen throwback picture of the two stars together which is sure to send many fans into a frenzy. It appears to be a rather old picture in which Kareena can be seen wearing a pink colored top with dramatic sleeves and a black skirt. Salman Khan, on the other hand, looks dapper in a white t-shirt and matching jeans. The two of them seem to be indulged in some fun conversation while Salman’s bodyguard Shera looks on from behind.

Check out the picture below:

This picture of Salman and Kareena will surely make many of us long to see them together in another film again. As of now, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next movie titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which has been directed by Prabhu Deva. It also features , Gautam Gulati, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, she will be next seen alongside Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia in Angrezi Medium. The actress has also collaborated with for Laal Singh Chaddha.

