Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others get clicked as they attend Murad Khetani’s birthday party

Actors Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon were clicked in the city as they were attending film producer Murad Khetani’s birthday bash. Actress Saiee M Manjrekar and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala along with his wife were also spotted at the venue. As per reports, Murad is hosting his birthday party at restaurant Akina in Bandra. All the celebs were seen acknowledging and smiling at the paparazzi as they clicked them. In the pictures, Kartik Aryan looked stylish as he opted for a lavender jacket paired with white Tee-shirt and black trousers. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor completed his look with a pair of black boots.

Kriti Sanon on the other hand, donned a beige body-hugging dress which set her oomph quotient on fire. She was also seen taking selfies with her fans. Meanwhile, Salman Khan nailed his casual avatar in a grey Tee-shirt paired with blue ripped denim. Saiee also opted for a beige coloured dress and looked pretty. Raveena Tandon also posed for the paps and looked gorgeous in a green dress.

Have a look at the pictures:

On the work front, Salman Khan is returning to the big screen in a full-fledged role with Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is loaded with all elements that one expects of a Salman Khan film - action, comedy, drama, romance, and music. Apart from this, Salman also has Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma and will release on April 21, 2023. Later, Salman also has films like Ved and No Entry Mein Entry in his pipeline.

On the other hand, Kriti will be next seen in 'Ganpath: Part One' alongside Tiger Shroff. The upcoming action thriller is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Apart from that, she will be also seen in 'Shehzada' along with Kartik Aaryan, which is slated to release on February 10, 2022. Next, she also has a horror comedy film 'Bhediya' alongside Varun Dhawan, and 'Adipurush' with south actor Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in her kitty.

Meanwhile, Kartik has a number of films lined up for release. He will star next in Shehzada which is an official Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun starrer South film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and will also feature Kriti Sanon in the lead. Next, Kartik has Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy with Alaya F, Captain India with Hansal Mehta, Sameer Vidwans' SatyaPrem Ki Katha co-starring Kiara Advani, and an action movie based on true events with director Kabir Khan, which is also being produced by Nadiadwala and Grandsons.